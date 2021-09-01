SYNNEX completes $7.2 billion merger with Tech Data
Sep. 01, 2021 2:22 PM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) and Tech Data have successfully completed their $7.2 billion merger to become TD SYNNEX.
- "TD SYNNEX is uniquely positioned in today’s relentlessly transforming technology ecosystem,” says Rich Hume, TD SYNNEX CEO. “As a versatile distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, we’re strengthening our entire portfolio of solutions and raising the bar on the value we deliver to customers and vendors with exceptional reach, efficiency and expertise."
- TD SYNNEX also announces its board of directors, which includes four directors joining from the Tech Data board and five directors from SYNNEX. The lone new addition is industry veteran Mireline Saintil, who also serves on the boards of Alkamai Technology, Evolv Technology, Lightspeed and GitLab.