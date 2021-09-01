PagerDuty Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Sep. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETPagerDuty, Inc. (PD)By: SA News Team
  • PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (-275.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $65.52M (+29.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, PD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Following its Q1 earnings, PagerDuty shares fell over 7% after mixed Q2 guidance and a soft full-year forecast.
  • The SA Quant rating on PagerDuty is Bearish, while the average Wall St. Analysts rating is Bullish.
