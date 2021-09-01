Medallia Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETMedallia, Inc. (MDLA)By: SA News Team
- Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 ($0.01 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $138.16M (+19.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDLA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.