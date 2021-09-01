Focus Universal soars after starting trading on Nasdaq
Sep. 01, 2021 3:14 PM ETFocus Universal Inc. (FCUV)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Focus Universal Inc. (OTCQB:FCUV) jumped about 300% after the company began trading on the Nasdaq.
- On Aug. 30, the company priced its firm commitment underwritten public offering of 2M shares at $5/share; gross proceeds from the offering stood at $10M. The offer is expected to close on or about Sep.2.
- The shares also appeared to be moving, helped by promotions on social media.
- Focus Universal (OTCQB:FCUV) first applied to have its shares listed on the Nasdaq in 2019.
- Carson City, Nevada-based Focus Universal describes itself as a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G.
