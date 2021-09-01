Focus Universal soars after starting trading on Nasdaq

Sep. 01, 2021 3:14 PM ETFocus Universal Inc. (FCUV)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

A Notebook with Business notes initial coin offering ICO vs IPO Initial Public Offering with office tools on yellow blue background. Concept of the choice of IPO or ICO
Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.