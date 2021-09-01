American Eagle Outfitters Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 01, 2021 3:24 PM ETAmerican Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (+38.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 39.6%.
- Over the last 2 years, AEO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.