Patterson FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 01, 2021 3:28 PM ETPatterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Patterson (NASDAQ:PDCO) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (+16.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PDCO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.