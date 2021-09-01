Kirkland's Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 01, 2021 3:30 PM ETKirkland's, Inc. (KIRK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-600.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $112.86M (-9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KIRK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.