Helipad damage slowing Ida assessments - S&P Global Platts
Sep. 01, 2021 3:23 PM ETBristow Group Inc. (VTOL)SHELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bristow (VTOL +3.3%) says it sustained damage at several helicopter transport facilities throughout areas of Louisiana hit by Hurricane Ida, which S&P Global Platts reports is slowing crew transportation and aerial assessments of deepwater Gulf of Mexico platforms.
- Bristow has Louisiana locations in Houma, Galliano, Golden Meadow, New Orleans and Venice, which were all directly in Ida's path.
- The company says it will not provide specific details on the damage or specific plans for repair, but it is "working on restoring normal operations as soon as practicable while focusing on the safety of flight and personnel."
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has said it is building a temporary crew-change heliport because its primary heliport in Houma, La., had suffered significant damage in the storm.
- Shell says it completed one damage assessment flyover so far, which showed its Mars, Olympus and Ursa platforms are all intact and on location; its Norco refinery and chemical plant complex sustained damage to some buildings during the hurricane.