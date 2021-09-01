Lilly's rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant helps reduce death in hospitalized COVID patients
- Olumiant (baricitinib), a rheumatoid arthritis drug from Eli Lilly (LLY -0.7%), reduced death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients on oxygen compared to standard of care.
- In a randomized trial of 1,525 patients published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, while adding Olumiant to standard of care didn't improve disease progression, it led to a five percentage point improvement in mortality compared to the placebo group over 28 and 60 days. Standard of care included dexamethasone and remdesivir.
- "These findings suggest that baricitinib has synergistic effects with other standard-of-care treatment modalities, including remdesivir and dexamethasone," the researchers concluded.
- Earlier today, the FDA required updated warnings on Janus kinase ("JAK") inhibitors such as Olumiant due to an increased risk of cardiovascular events.