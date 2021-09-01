Lilly's rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant helps reduce death in hospitalized COVID patients

Sep. 01, 2021 3:48 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Doctor consoling patient in ICU during COVID-19
Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Olumiant (baricitinib), a rheumatoid arthritis drug from Eli Lilly (LLY -0.7%), reduced death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients on oxygen compared to standard of care.
  • In a randomized trial of 1,525 patients published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, while adding Olumiant to standard of care didn't improve disease progression, it led to a five percentage point improvement in mortality compared to the placebo group over 28 and 60 days. Standard of care included dexamethasone and remdesivir.
  • "These findings suggest that baricitinib has synergistic effects with other standard-of-care treatment modalities, including remdesivir and dexamethasone," the researchers concluded.
  • Earlier today, the FDA required updated warnings on Janus kinase ("JAK") inhibitors such as Olumiant due to an increased risk of cardiovascular events.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.