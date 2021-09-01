Folgers coffee plant closed due to New Orleans power outage
Sep. 01, 2021 3:49 PM ETThe J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- The J.M. Smucker Co.'s (SJM -1.4%) Folgers Coffee-Roasting plant is down following the New Orleans power outage. The company is currently assessing the impact and examining possible restarting scenarios.
- Folgers has been a part of J.M. Smucker since it was bought from P&G in 2008 using a rare, tax-beneficial transaction called a Reverse Morris Trust
- “Our ability to enact our full startup plan will be contingent on many variables, which makes timing difficult to confirm at this stage,” said a spokesman, also noting that the company remained confident in its ability to meet continued production.
