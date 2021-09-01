Okta EPS beats by $0.22, beats on revenue

Sep. 01, 2021 4:04 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11 beats by $0.22; GAAP EPS of -$1.83 misses by $0.91.
  • Revenue of $315.5M (+57.4% Y/Y) beats by $22.34M.
  • Shares -5.61%.
  • Press Release
  • Subscription revenue grew 59% year-over-year.
  • Remaining performance obligations grew 57% year-over-year to $2.24 billion.
  • Total calculated billings, net of acquired deferred revenue, was $362 million, an increase of 83% year-over-year.
  • 3Q21 Outlook: Total revenue of $325 to $327M vs. consensus of $319.23M, (+50% year-over-year); Non-GAAP operating loss of $35M to $34M; and Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.25 to $0.24 vs. consensus of -$0.33.
  • FY21 Outlook: Total revenue of $1.243 to $1.250B vs. consensus of $1.22B (+49% to 50% year-over-year); Non-GAAP operating loss of $119M to $114M; and Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.77to $0.74 vs. consensus of -$1.11.
