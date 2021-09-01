Asana picks industry veteran for COO role

Sep. 01, 2021 4:14 PM ETAsana, Inc. (ASAN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) appointed Anne Raimondi as its new COO, succeeding Chris Farinacci who served as COO since 2015.
  • Farinacci will retire at the end of the current fiscal year.
  • "Anne brings 20-years of experience in enterprise software, serving customers, scaling businesses, and fostering inclusive environments for employees to grow and thrive," CEO and Co-Founder Dustin Moskovitz commented.
  • Raimondi first joined Asana’s Board in 2019 prior to which she was the Chief Customer Officer at Guru, SVP, Operations at Zendesk, Chief Revenue Officer at TaskRabbit, and held senior positions with SurveyMonkey and eBay.
  • Shares trading 0.3% higher premarket
