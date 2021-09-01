Chewy stock down double-digits after missing earnings estimates
Sep. 01, 2021 Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares drop 11.36% after the company posts lower-than-expected adjusted EBITDA of $23.3M, misses by $11.5M. Revenue and EPS were roughly in line with consensus expectations.
- Share-based compensation accounted for $25.6M in the company's $16.7M GAAP net loss.
- Gross margin of 27.5 percent expanded 200 basis points Y/Y and net margin of (0.8) percent improved 110 basis points Y/Y.
- "Customer engagement is growing, and we are confident in our ability to deliver strong results while navigating uncertain market conditions due to the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic," said CEO Sumit Singh.
- Yesterday, Wells Fargo said that they expected EBITDA to come in at $42M, well above the actual mark.