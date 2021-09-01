Number of U.S. employers to mandate vaccinations expected to surge - Willis Towers Watson

Sep. 01, 2021

Staff meeting in office with social distancing
Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Many more U.S. employers will require vaccinations against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW).
  • Survey results indicate that by Q4, 52% of employers could have at least one vaccine mandate in the workplace. These range from requiring vaccination for all employees to requiring vaccinations to access common areas.
  • Twenty-nine percent of employers are planning or considering vaccination a requirement to gain access to the workplace, and 21% are planning or considering vaccination as a condition of employment.
  • About six in 10 employers track their workers’ vaccination status, and 19% more are planning or considering doing so later this year.
  • Eight in 10 respondents require employees to wear masks indoors.
  • Thirty-nine percent of employers don't expect things to return to a "new normal" in the workplace and ending pandemic-related policies and programs until Q2 2022. But 26% expect a return to a new normal in Q1 2022.
  • The survey included responses from 961 employers employing 9.7M workers.
  • Vaccine makers: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).
