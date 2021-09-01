Ingersoll Rand to initiate dividend; won't participate in SPX FLOW strategic process (update)
- Update 9:48am: Updates SPX Flow shares.
- Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) unveils plans to initiate a $0.02/share quarterly dividend and authorize a new $750M share repurchase program, as part of a new capital allocation strategy.
- Citing its ability to generate free cash flow and nearly $2B in proceeds from recent divestitures, Ingersoll Rand says it is "focused on deploying capital to continue its transformation to a high growth and margin portfolio."
- The company says it is "committed to maintaining and using its flexible balance sheet over various business cycles with a target net leverage ratio of less than 2x."
- Separately, Ingersoll Rand says it will not participate in the SPX Flow strategic alternatives process. SPX Flow fell 3.3% in trading on Thursday.
- In July, SPX Flow rejected Ingersoll Rand's unsolicited $85/share acquisition proposal.