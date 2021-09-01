NordicTrack parent iFIT Health files for initial public offering

Sep. 01, 2021

Low section of woman training on exercise bike at home
SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

  • iFIT Health & Fitness, the owner of NordicTrack, filed plans for an IPO.
  • iFit aims to raise $100M through the initial public offering, although that’s likely just a placeholder, according to an S-1 filing. The company intends to apply to list its stock in the Nasdaq under the ticker "iFIT."
  • iFit, which competes with Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), was recently valued at more than $7B in its most recent funding round late last year. Peloton's market cap is about $30.5B.
  • iFIT's revenue for the year ended May 31 rose almost 105% from the year earlier period, while the net loss widened to $516.7M from $98.5M.
  • In early March, Bloomberg was first to report that iFIT was working with Morgan Stanley and BofA on a potential listing this year.
  • Morgan Stanley, BofA and Barclays are lead underwriters on the deal.
  • iFIT in July agreed to acquire online fitness training platform Sweat for a reported priced of around $300M.
  • iFIT's competitors include Peloton, Nautilus (NYSE:NLS), Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) and F45 Training, the Mark Wahlberg-backed training gym that recently went public.
