Nasdaq hits new record high, S&P slumps and banks continue to weigh on Dow

Wall Street-Street Sign
P_Wei/E+ via Getty Images

  • To kick off a seasonally volatile month of the year, the stock market continues to be lead by banks, big tech, and emerging markets.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.33% continues to lead the rally, with the S&P 500 (SP500) +0.03% largely flat.
  • Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) both lead the Dow to finish in the red on Wednesday.
  • The 10-year UST yield fell by two basis points to 1.30%.
  • The bond market barely nudged after nonfarm private sector employment completely missed the consensus, reflecting continued continued caution on labor growth, especially ahead of Friday's jobs report.
  • "We don't think the continued growth of the economy and the reopening trade is going to continue, Yahoo Finance reports, commented President and Chief Investment Officer of Advisors Asset Management Cliff Corso.
  • PVH (NYSE:PVH) was the largest leader in the S&P 500, gaining 15% after the company's beat & raise quarter increases its conviction in the firm's Buy rating.
  • Real estate stocks were the clear winners, with REITs like Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI), and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) weighing on the sector the most.
  • Earlier, here is what stock market strategy worked in August.
