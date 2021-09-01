Nasdaq hits new record high, S&P slumps and banks continue to weigh on Dow
Sep. 01, 2021 4:52 PM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND), DJICAT, CVX, PVH, WPGGQ, PEI, IHTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- To kick off a seasonally volatile month of the year, the stock market continues to be lead by banks, big tech, and emerging markets.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.33% continues to lead the rally, with the S&P 500 (SP500) +0.03% largely flat.
- Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) both lead the Dow to finish in the red on Wednesday.
- The 10-year UST yield fell by two basis points to 1.30%.
- The bond market barely nudged after nonfarm private sector employment completely missed the consensus, reflecting continued continued caution on labor growth, especially ahead of Friday's jobs report.
- "We don't think the continued growth of the economy and the reopening trade is going to continue, Yahoo Finance reports, commented President and Chief Investment Officer of Advisors Asset Management Cliff Corso.
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) was the largest leader in the S&P 500, gaining 15% after the company's beat & raise quarter increases its conviction in the firm's Buy rating.
- Real estate stocks were the clear winners, with REITs like Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI), and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) weighing on the sector the most.
