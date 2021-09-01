Chewy CEO says customer additions are down post-pandemic, but market share is up
Sep. 01, 2021 5:17 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh said Wednesday that the company's customer additions sagged in its latest quarter when compared to peak-pandemic levels, but the firm still outperformed the rest of the pet-supplies category and picked up market share.
- Speaking the CNBC shortly after unveiling poorly received Q2 numbers, Singh said he remains "very bullish about the business thanks to signs that consumers had increased their spending on CHWY's website.
- Singh's remarks came as CHWY released Q2 earnings after the bell. The pet-products giant beat expectations on its bottom line, but missed the mark on revenues -- inspiring a sharp sell-off in Wednesday's after-hours trading.
- CHWY plunged nearly 10% after the closing bell Wednesday, dropping to $78.60. An opening at that level Thursday during regular trading would bring the stock to its lowest price since mid-July.
- Commenting on the quarter, Singh acknowledged that gross customer additions ran lower in Q2 than they did during the pandemic's peak. However, he noted that additions still remain higher than their pre-pandemic levels of 2019.
- The CEO added that declining consumer interest is an industrywide trend. Singh cited statistics showing that online traffic in the pet-supply space has been flat overall, although it's risen 20% for CHWY.
- "That tells you two things -- one, that the consumer inflow to our platform and their buying behaviors are strong. Secondly, it tells you that we're actually picking up share," he said.
- CHWY became one of the darlings of the pandemic trade during 2020 as consumers stuck at home by COVID shutdowns adopted pets en masse.
- As a result, the stock's value more than doubled between Oct. 1, 2020, and mid-February 2021. That beat the S&P 500 by nearly 6x:
- However, a post-pandemic slowdown in the pet craze has since reversed that trend.
- Over the past six months, the S&P 500 has dramatically outperformed CHWY, which fell during the past six months even before taking into account Wednesday's after-hours slide: