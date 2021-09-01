Costco on track to surpass revenue estimates in quarter three

  • Costco (COST +0.2%) reports August net sales of $15.8B, an increase of 16.2% from $13.6B last year.
  • Comparable sales are up 14.2% from last August versus consensus of +12.5%. August comparable sales not including fuel or currency adjustments are up 10.1% versus consensus of +7.1%.
  • Last month, Costco comparable sales rose 13.8% from July 2020.
  • Costco was one of the biggest gainers in the retail segment, rising 6.2% in the month of August. See how other retail stores fared last month.
