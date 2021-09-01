General Electric nabs $1.65B contract for naval supply systems
Sep. 01, 2021 5:26 PM ETGEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA35 Comments
- General Electric Aviation (NYSE:GE) awarded a not-to-exceed $1.65B firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, performance-based logistics requirements contract for the repair, upgrade or replacement, inventory management, and required supply response times of 17 F414 engine components in support of the F/A-18 aircraft.
- The contract will include a five-year base period with no options.
- Work is expected to be completed by August 2026.
- Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.
- Previously (Aug. 19): GE grabs $716M contract for Indian fighter aircraft engines