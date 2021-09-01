Takeda's rare bone marrow cancer therapy fails late stage study
Sep. 01, 2021 5:29 PM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)TKPHFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Takeda Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TAK) late-stage study of its drug pevonedistat plus chemotherapy azacitidine failed as an initial treatment to prevent death in patients with a rare form of bone marrow cancer.
- The phase 3 trial, dubbed PANTHER (Pevonedistat-3001), evaluated pevonedistat in combination azacitidine as a first line treatment against the chemotherapy alone in patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and low-blast acute myeloid leukemia.
- MDS are a group of are a group of cancers in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature or become healthy blood cells.
- The trial evaluated whether the combination therapy improved event-free survival (EFS) defined as death or transformation to AML in patients with higher-risk MDS or CMML, whichever occurs first.
- The Japanese company's drug pevonedistat — which works by inhibiting an enzyme, leading to cancer cell death — had received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's breakthrough therapy designation in July 2020.
- “While we are disappointed with this outcome, we are continuing to gain a greater understanding of the full data set and hope that findings from this Phase 3 study will provide information to help guide research and development for potential treatment options for these underserved patient populations,” said Chris Arendt, PhD, Head, Oncology Cell Therapy and Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda.
- The company noted that full data will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical congress.
