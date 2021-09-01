Stellantis agrees to acquire First Investors Financial Services Group for ~$285M
Sep. 01, 2021 5:32 PM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Netherlands-based automobile company Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) has agreed to acquire F1 Holdings, parent company to First Investors Financial Services Group, for ~$285M in cash.
- The transaction is subject to adjustments for closing balance sheet and certain outstanding options from an investor group led by Gallatin Point Capital and including affiliates of Jacobs Asset Management. It is expected to close by the end of 2021.
- Headquartered in Houston, Texas, First Investors is an auto finance company engaged in originating and holding for investment automobile finance receivables and promissory notes originated by franchised automobile dealers or through refinancing transactions with the vehicle owners.
- The deal marks a significant milestone in Stellantis' strategy to develop a captive financial services business in the U.S. market.
- Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares commented, "First Investors has an outstanding financial and operational platform, underpinned by a strong management team, with vast experience in the auto finance space. Direct ownership of a finance company in the U.S. is a white-space opportunity which will allow Stellantis to provide our customers and dealers a complete range of financing options, including retail loans, leases, and floorplan financing in the near-to-medium term."
- Tommy Moore, Jr., President and CEO of First Investors, noted: "We are excited to join the Stellantis team. Becoming part of Stellantis provides long-term stability for our company and employees. We believe that there are significant untapped growth opportunities for First Investors under Stellantis ownership as we expand our product suite to support the auto sales growth of Stellantis. The First Investors management team is fully committed to ensuring a smooth and rapid integration into Stellantis. Meanwhile, we remain committed to continuing to offer our loans and services to our existing network of dealers and current business partners."
- STLA +0.20% AH