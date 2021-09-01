Shell plans 50K on-street EV chargers in U.K. by 2025
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.4%) says it aims to install 50K electric vehicle charging posts in the U.K. by the end of 2025, vastly expanding its network of EV chargers in the country from 3,600 currently.
- Shell plans to have the on-street charging posts installed through ubitricity, an EV charging company it acquired in February.
- The U.K. government currently covers 75% of the cost of installing on-street chargers, and Shell says it will help local authorities cover the remaining costs.
- The company does not provide an estimate for the total cost of the project, but Bernstein analysts estimate each charging point will cost $3K-$5K.
- The U.K. has banned the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars beginning in 2030, which will require a rapid buildout of the charging network.
