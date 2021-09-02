No sign of slowdown in storage, servers despite supply woes - Evercore
Sep. 02, 2021 9:35 AM ETDELL, NTAP, PSTGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Visits with contacts in the computer storage and server markets are offering Evercore ISI the latest data points on the ever-present supply chain issues that are top of mind for IT hardware investors in 2021 - and there are "no signs of slowing down" so far, the firm says.
- In storage, while supplies are expected to be constrained for the next 4-5 months, that's not led to conversations about a deteriorating dynamic - and in servers, chip-driven price hikes shouldn't hurt demand and should instead be absorbed by end customers, the firm writes after hearing in particular from Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG).
- There is still some risk in servers that amid demand inflection, some vendors may see some issues depending on their existing inventory, and "the strength of their relationships or their 'place in line,' " analyst Amit Daryanani and team write.
- All-flash arrays are still leading growth for storage, even though shipment limitations have led some customers to lean into a hybrid approach. Meanwhile, server demand is still healthy, led by compute, Evercore says.
- And it says that customer experience is proving to become a key battleground in the storage area, as vendors look for differentiation. There, it sees Pure Storage (PSTG) standing out with a high net promoter score.
- Turning to another key takeaway, it says that while storage faces a risk of losing enterprise customers to the cloud amid supply tightness, "there have been no anecdotes that cloud has captured any pushed out demand in backlogs (though we wonder if this could help offerings like NTAP’s CDS)." And in servers there seem to be no cases where public cloud has cannibalized any on-premise demand.
- But both storage and server markets have opportunities ahead as they're set for innovation, the firm says. In storage, there's an "increasingly compelling opportunity for massively scalable unstructured storage platforms as enterprises consider the costs of external storage and public cloud."
- And in servers, edge deployments should become a major growth engine.
- In particular company commentary, it notes Pure Storage (PSTG) is guiding above expectations to fiscal Q3 revenue of about $530 million, pointing to some acceleration in growth; Dell (DELL) is expecting October quarter revenue to grow sequentially in mid-single digits, vs. a historical 2% decline (indicating full-year growth will be mid- to high teens); and NetApp (NTAP) boosted full-year guidance after seeing strength from hybrid storage (+8%) and all-flash arrays (+23%).
- Evercore is modeling total full-year revenue growth of 5.4% for storage, and 8% for servers.