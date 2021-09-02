FDA advisory panel to discuss Pfizer's booster shot application on Sept. 17

Sep. 02, 2021 5:06 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXMRNA, JNJ, AZN, NVAXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor14 Comments

Food And Drug Administration Headquarters In Maryland
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images News

  • The FDA on Wednesday said that its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet on September 17, 2021, to discuss additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Specifically, the Agency will discuss Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) supplemental Biologics License Application for administration of a third ("booster") dose of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 16 years of age and older.
  • The meeting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. EST.
  • The FDA intends to make background material available to the public, including the meeting agenda and committee roster, no later than two business days before the meeting.
  • Recently, Moderna submitted COVID-19 booster vaccine data to the FDA for approval.
  • In U.S., booster shots are already approved for people with weak immune systems.
  • Other COVID-19 vaccine makers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ); AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN); Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.