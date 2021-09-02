FDA advisory panel to discuss Pfizer's booster shot application on Sept. 17
Sep. 02, 2021 5:06 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXMRNA, JNJ, AZN, NVAXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor14 Comments
- The FDA on Wednesday said that its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet on September 17, 2021, to discuss additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
- Specifically, the Agency will discuss Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) supplemental Biologics License Application for administration of a third ("booster") dose of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 16 years of age and older.
- The meeting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. EST.
- The FDA intends to make background material available to the public, including the meeting agenda and committee roster, no later than two business days before the meeting.
- Recently, Moderna submitted COVID-19 booster vaccine data to the FDA for approval.
- In U.S., booster shots are already approved for people with weak immune systems.
- Other COVID-19 vaccine makers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ); AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN); Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).