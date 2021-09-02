Hemogenyx Pharma secures new monoclonal antibody patent in U.S.
Sep. 02, 2021 5:44 AM ETHemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HOPHF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:HOPHF) announces that a further patent application entitled MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES TO HUMAN FLT3/FLK2 RECEPTOR PROTEIN has been approved and issued by the USPTO.
- The patent was issued on August 31, 2021 as Patent Number US 11,104,738.
- This new patent covers composition of matter (sequences) of monoclonal antibodies to the human FLT3/FLK2 receptor protein that is found on the surface of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells, hematopoietic (blood forming) stem cells and progenitors (HSC/HP), and dendritic cells.
- The monoclonal antibodies discovered and validated by Hemogenyx have allowed it to develop both a bi-specific CDX antibody and HEMO-CAR-T as treatments for AML as well as potential treatments for other types of blood cancers, and bone marrow transplant (BM/HSC) conditioning.
- The patent now granted is particularly relevant to the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) used in the HEMO-CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of AML.