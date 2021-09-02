S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones futures tick higher ahead of jobless claims
Sep. 02, 2021 6:30 AM ETDow Jones Futures (INDU), NDX:IND, SPXBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Stock index futures are indicating a higher open with rates edging down as investors await another set of numbers on the labor market ahead of Friday's payrolls report.
- S&P futures (SPX), Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) and Dow futures (INDU) are all higher.
- The market comes "into the month with the S&P 500 almost 20% higher YTD, and having not experienced a pullback of over 5% since October last year," Michael Brown, senior market analyst at Caxton writes. "This has left many questioning how much is ‘left in the tank’ to fuel further gains over the remainder of the year."
- "Nevertheless, a pullback needs a catalyst, they don’t just happen on their own," he says. "Those thinking that a prolonged decline may occur need to consider what would cause dip buyers - who are lurking every time we kiss the 50-day moving average - to disappear. An aggressive taper from the FOMC would be one possibility, though that seems unlikely given recent 'fedspeak.'"
- "The potential for a resurgence in covid cases should also be kept on the radar, though markets do seem fairly immune to virus fears at the moment. It’s tough, then, to envisage what such a catalyst may be."
- The 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 basis point to 1.29%.
- Claims for first-time unemployment benefits are expected to drop to 345K for the week from 353K. Economists expect continuing claims to drop to 2.775M.
- Yesterday, ADP's measure of private payrolls fell well short of estimates.
- In premarket trading, Energy and Real Estate are the best performing sectors.
