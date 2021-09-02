Hormel Foods EPS in-line, beats on revenue
Sep. 02, 2021 6:32 AM ET Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 in-line; GAAP EPS of $0.32 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $2.86B (+20.2% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- "We expect to deliver record sales again in the fourth quarter, along with improving margins as additional pricing actions go into effect," Snee said. "The combination of a balanced and diversified portfolio, numerous strategic investments and the addition of the Planters® brand leaves us very optimistic about our future."
- The company expects FY2021 net sales in the range of $11B-$11.2B vs. prior $10.2B-$10.8B and consensus of $10.93B and diluted EPS of $1.65-$1.69 vs. prior outlook of $1.70-$1.82 and consensus of $1.73.