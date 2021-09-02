Boeing bags order for five 737-8 jets from Griffin Global Asset Management
Sep. 02, 2021 Boeing (BA)
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) announced that aircraft lessor Griffin Global Asset Management is expanding its commercial aircraft portfolio with five new 737-8 jets.
- This is Griffin’s first direct order with Boeing as it sees strategic opportunities to place the airplanes during the market recovery.
- “As market conditions rebound, we are finding opportunities to serve our airline customers in innovative ways. An important component of this strategy is providing balanced capacity that meets returning passenger demand. The 737-8 is well-positioned to support this objective, and this order lays a strong foundation for more to come with Boeing and Griffin on future opportunities,” said Ryan McKenna, founder and CEO of Griffin.