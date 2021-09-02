Genesco EPS beats by $1.02, beats on revenue
Sep. 02, 2021 6:58 AM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Genesco (NYSE:GCO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $1.02; GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.73.
- Revenue of $555M (+41.9% Y/Y) beats by $32.64M.
- During the quarter, the Company opened three stores and closed eight stores. The Company ended the quarter with 1,439 stores compared with 1,476 stores at the end of the second quarter last year, or a decrease of 3%. Square footage was down 2% on a year-over-year basis.
- Due to the continued uncertainty in the overall economy driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the spread of the Delta variant, the Company is not providing guidance at this time, but will provide commentary on its outlook for the coming quarter in its prepared remarks on today's earnings call.