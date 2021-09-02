Patterson EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue

Sep. 02, 2021 7:02 AM ETPatterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Patterson (NASDAQ:PDCO): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $1.61B (+28.8% Y/Y) beats by $150M.
  • “Given our strong start to fiscal 2022, we are raising the lower end of our adjusted EPS guidance range to reflect our continued momentum and confidence for the remainder of the year. We remain focused on leveraging the combined strength of our team, our strategy and the essential role we serve for our customers to continue driving long-term growth and shareholder value.”
