Brady EPS in-line, beats on revenue; issues full year guidance

Sep. 02, 2021 7:08 AM ETBrady Corporation (BRC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Brady (NYSE:BRC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 in-line; GAAP EPS of $0.53 misses by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $306.1M (+21.6% Y/Y) beats by $4.39M.
  • Press Release
  • Brady expects earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share, excluding after-tax amortization expense to range from $3.12 to $3.32 for the year ending July 31, 2022 vs. consensus of $2.65.
  • Brady also expects GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share to range from $2.90 to $3.10, which would be an increase of 17.4 percent to 25.5 percent over the GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share of $2.47 for the year ended July 31, 2021.
  • Sales growth in excess of 12 percent for the year ending July 31, 2022 vs. consensus of 5.44% Y/Y; Capital expenditures, exclusive of facility purchases are expected to be approximately $25 million during the year ending July 31, 2022.
