Cigna reiterates full year guidance for 2021 and 2022
Sep. 02, 2021 7:11 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Ahead of interactions with analysts and meetings in the weeks ahead, Cigna (NYSE:CI) has reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2021 and 2022.
- During the meetings, the company intends to maintain its previously announced the full year 2021 guidance of at least $20.20 per share in terms of consolidated adjusted income from operations.
- As disclosed earlier, Cigna (CI) also expects its consolidated adjusted income from operations for full-year 2022 to grow by at least ~20% YoY on a per-share basis.
- These estimates were disclosed by the company with its earnings release in early August and the conference call that followed.
- Cigna (CI) is among the top five picks in the healthcare services industry in terms of Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings.