INmune Bio jumps 11% after XPro data in Alzheimer’s disease
Sep. 02, 2021 7:17 AM ETINmune Bio, Inc. (INMB)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) soars 10.8% premarket after announcing that XPro (pegipanermin), the Company’s selective DN-TNF inhibitor candidate has been found to decrease multiple species of Phospho Tau (pTau) and improve neuroimaging biomarkers of myelination in patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
- These biomarker data are from the analysis of Phase 1 study of XPro in Alzheimer’s patients.
- AD patients treated with 1.0 mg/kg of XPro once a week for three months had a 46% reduction is CSF pT217 (p<0.0001) and a lesser reduction in pT181 (p<0.01).
- The Company also reported improvement in white matter MRI metrics, including a 16% improvement in radial diffusivity, a biomarker of remyelination.
- “The data from this Phase I trial show that XPro decreases biomarkers of neuroinflammation and nerve cell death while improving biomarkers of neurorepair in patients with AD,” stated RJ Tesi, M.D., CEO of INmune Bio.
- The Company plans to start Phase 2 trial in patients with mild AD by the end of 2021. The six-month study will enroll 200 patients with primary endpoint of EMACC score, a sensitive measure of cognitive function.
- INmune Bio management will host an investor webinar to review these findings and additional phase 1b data in greater detail on September 7, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET.