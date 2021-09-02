Builders FirstSource scoops up California TrusFrame for ~$180M
- California TrusFrame, LLC ('CTF') is the largest independent producer of value-added building products in California. The purchase price is $179.5 million.
- Established in 1982, CTF is a designer and manufacturer of prefabricated structural building components, including roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels, supplying home builders, framers, and general contractors across single-family andmulti-family end markets.
- CTF reported TTM sales of ~$143 million as of July 31, 2021.
- Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR): “CTF’s uniquely positioned operations will allow us to expand our offerings and production capacity in the largest housing market in the country, delivering benefits to our new and existing customers.