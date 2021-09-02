Gilat nabs $17M in orders for LEO constellation support

  • As part of the earlier announced contract, Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) received additional orders of $17M for support of gateways of Low Earth Orbit LEO constellations.
  • Gilat's subsidiary, Wavestream, was chosen to supply Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers to a leading satellite operator to support the LEO constellation gateways.
  • Wavestream is proceeding according to plan with delivery of orders for its Gateway-Class PowerStream 160Ka SSPAs, designed specifically for networks using wide bandwidth uplinks and high order modulation schemes.
  • "The high-volume manufacturing of these highly-complex Gateway (GTW)-class SSPAs is proceeding at an unprecedented production rate, with all deliveries expected by 2022 end," Wavestream's General Manager Bob Huffman commented.
  • GILT trades 1.7% higher premarket.
