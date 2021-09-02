Medigus company files patent application for prevention of pathogens from affecting nasal tissue

Sep. 02, 2021 7:46 AM ETMedigus Ltd. (MDGS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) company Polyrizon Ltd., has submitted an additional patent application to the USPTO for its innovative technology.
  • MDGS shares up 4% premarket at $1.57.
  • The invention generally pertains to the field of hydrogels that are capable to capture and contain biological assaults intrusion through the upper airways and eye cavities.
  • Furthermore, the invention details a novel modality for a delivery system for drugs through the nasal mucosa that could get more drug into the body, and resides longer in the nasal cavity.
  • Recent pre-clinical data by Polyrizon, showed that its product candidate has the potential to reduce the risk of an infection with human coronavirus and may also prevent COVID-19 as well as Influenza Virus H1N1 and may treat additional Cold viruses.
