PolarityTE makes CEO and CMO appointments
Sep. 02, 2021 PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE)
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) announces the appointment of Richard Hague as the company's chief executive officer and Ryan Mathis as its chief medical officer.
- Hague is an accomplished biotechnology executive with extensive experience across multiple disciplines in companies at various stages of product development and commercialization.
- Before joining PolarityTE, he was the Chief Commercial Officer at Anika Therapeutics.
- Mathis has been with PolarityTE since December 2017, serving in roles of increasing responsibility including Vice President of Clinical Operations and, most recently, Vice President of Commercial Strategy.
- PolarityTE also announced the appointment of David Seaburg to its board of directors.