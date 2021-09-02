Morgan Stanley CIO: U.S. stocks on schedule for 10% correction

Sep. 02, 2021 8:26 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

  • Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist and chief investment officer for Morgan Stanley, said Thursday that "we are right on schedule for the finishing move" that will trigger a 10% correction in the stock market.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Wilson cited recent economic evidence suggesting that "the consumer is tired." He contended that "we're going to have some payback" after "a monster stimulus."
  • The equity strategist added that attributing the recent consumer slowdown to the Delta variant is a mistake, arguing that recent trends have had more to do with the fact "that we overshot to the upside."
  • "Delta is a bit of a trap," he said. "The slowdown is not due to Delta exclusively."
  • Wilson predicted that decelerating growth, downward earnings revisions and the removal of Federal Reserve stimulus will provide catalysts for a 10% correction.
  • "The risk/reward is not particularly great at the index level. That's where everybody's kind of crammed into," he said.
