Morgan Stanley CIO: U.S. stocks on schedule for 10% correction
Sep. 02, 2021 8:26 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist and chief investment officer for Morgan Stanley, said Thursday that "we are right on schedule for the finishing move" that will trigger a 10% correction in the stock market.
- Speaking to CNBC, Wilson cited recent economic evidence suggesting that "the consumer is tired." He contended that "we're going to have some payback" after "a monster stimulus."
- The equity strategist added that attributing the recent consumer slowdown to the Delta variant is a mistake, arguing that recent trends have had more to do with the fact "that we overshot to the upside."
- "Delta is a bit of a trap," he said. "The slowdown is not due to Delta exclusively."
- Wilson predicted that decelerating growth, downward earnings revisions and the removal of Federal Reserve stimulus will provide catalysts for a 10% correction.
- "The risk/reward is not particularly great at the index level. That's where everybody's kind of crammed into," he said.
