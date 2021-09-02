Okta upgraded at Needham after surprising post-earnings pullback

Sep. 02, 2021 8:12 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment

cyber security concept, data protection and secured internet access
anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

  • Surprised that shares pulled back after a solid earnings report, Needham upgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from Hold to Buy with a $320 price target.
  • "Concerns that core Okta was slowing should be soothed," says the firm, since core delivered 39% year-over-year revenue growth, 43% remaining performance obligation growth and 47% total calculated billings growth. "These numbers represent a solid acceleration."
  • Needham also notes that Okta is up less than the market in the past year and underperforming its high valuation/high growth peer group, creating an attractive valuation.
  • Okta shares are down 1.2% pre-market to $261.20.
  • Background: Okta stock dips despite beat-and-raise quarter
