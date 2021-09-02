Okta upgraded at Needham after surprising post-earnings pullback
Sep. 02, 2021
- Surprised that shares pulled back after a solid earnings report, Needham upgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from Hold to Buy with a $320 price target.
- "Concerns that core Okta was slowing should be soothed," says the firm, since core delivered 39% year-over-year revenue growth, 43% remaining performance obligation growth and 47% total calculated billings growth. "These numbers represent a solid acceleration."
- Needham also notes that Okta is up less than the market in the past year and underperforming its high valuation/high growth peer group, creating an attractive valuation.
- Okta shares are down 1.2% pre-market to $261.20.
