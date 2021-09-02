Stantec selected as lead engineer for Perth's Edith Cowan University project
- Stantec (NYSE:STN) was selected as lead engineer for the Edith Cowan University City in Perth.
- The firm is part of a consortium that will design the A$695M project.
- As lead engineer, Stantec will provide civil and structural engineering as well as building and traffic planning services.
- The project represents one of the largest contracts to come from the A$1.5B Perth City Deal, which seeks to bring government and private investment into the Central Business District, creating almost 10,000 jobs while encouraging more people back into the city.
- The concept designs have been submitted as part of the Development Application process for ECU City, which will be Western Australia's first comprehensive city center university campus—the centerpiece of the Perth City Deal.
- Construction is expected to begin in 2021 and the campus will open in 2025.