Connect Biopharma gets dosing underway in CBP-201 atopic dermatitis trial
Sep. 02, 2021 8:18 AM ETConnect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB)By: SA News Team
- Connect Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:CNTB) announces that the first patient has been dosed in a China specific pivotal trial evaluating CBP-201 in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
- The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel group, placebo-controlled trial was designed to assess the efficacy and safety of up to two doses of CBP-201 administered subcutaneously (SC) to eligible patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
- The trial is expected to enroll about 255 patients across 55 clinical sites in China and is divided into an initial treatment period of 16 weeks.