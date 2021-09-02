Connect Biopharma gets dosing underway in CBP-201 atopic dermatitis trial

Young woman scratching her itchy hand. Concept skin problem, allergy and dermatology.
SonerCdem/iStock via Getty Images

  • Connect Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:CNTB) announces that the first patient has been dosed in a China specific pivotal trial evaluating CBP-201 in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
  • The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel group, placebo-controlled trial was designed to assess the efficacy and safety of up to two doses of CBP-201 administered subcutaneously (SC) to eligible patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
  • The trial is expected to enroll about 255 patients across 55 clinical sites in China and is divided into an initial treatment period of 16 weeks.
