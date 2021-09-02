Nikola to build Bosch fuel cell modules under new agreements
Sep. 02, 2021 8:25 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Bosch Group have signed a series of agreements that will enable the former to build Bosch fuel-cell power modules at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona.
- Bosch will supply fully assembled modules as well as components for Nikola to assemble at its facility. The two will also work on sourcing the remaining components for assembling the modules. Nikola, which makes commercial heavy-duty battery-electric vehicles, will use the power modules for its Nikola Tre and US Nikola Two fuel-cell electric vehicles.
- The modules will launch in 2023 and first be used in the Nikola Tre, a Class 8 regional-haul fuel-cell electric vehicle. Nikola expects the module to support a range of ~500 miles for the Nikola Tre and plans to expand capacity for use in the Nikola Two, another Class 8 long-haul vehicle, with an anticipated range of ~900 miles.
- The vehicles will use 200 kW and 300 KW configurations of the power modules. The Nikola Tre will also launch in the EU, utilizing the modules planned at Nikola's joint venture in Ulm, Germany with IVECO.
- Nikola will also expand its Coolidge manufacturing facility by 50,000 square feet, adding up to 50 manufacturing jobs for initial assembly of the fuel-cell power modules by 2023. It will undertake subsequent expansions to support the ramp-up of Nikola Tre and Two models in the US. The company is also building up testing and engineering facilities for the modules at its Phoenix headquarters.
- Nikola will begin road testing of the Nikola Tre powered by the new modules by the end of 2021.
- Nikola Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell said, "This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch. After extensive analysis of the best options out there, we are proud to enter into this strategic relationship with Bosch. The result is the best of both worlds in our 'make versus buy' analysis. We will be collaborating with Bosch to develop and assemble fuel-cell power modules specifically for our applications at the same Coolidge, Arizona facility where we manufacture our Nikola vehicles, utilizing major components from the Bosch global manufacturing network."
- Yesterday, Nikola surged 5% amid expansion of dealer network via Quinn in Southern California
- NKLA +4.93% pre-market