Acurx Pharma to join the Russell Microcap Index
Sep. 02, 2021 8:26 AM ETAcurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) is set to join the Russell Microcap Index when the market opens on September 20, 2021.
- ACXP shares up 1.6% premarket at $5.20.
- "Inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index reflects the ongoing achievement of our previously stated drug development objectives for our pipeline of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors, and the fact that, if approved, we would bring to market the first of a new class of antibiotics in over 30 years," said David P. Luci, President and CEO of Acurx.
- Inclusion in the Index benefits the company and stockholders by elevating its visibility within the global investment community.