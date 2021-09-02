Jobless claims fall 14K to 340K
Sep. 02, 2021 8:30 AM ET
- Initial Jobless Claims: -14K to 340K vs. 350K consensus, 354K prior (revised from 350K).
- Four-week moving average was 355K, down 11.75K from the previous week's average of 366.75K.
- Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.0%, , a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 287.75K, an decrease of 11,040 (or 3.7%) from the previous week.
- Continuing jobless claims of 2.748M lower than 2.908M prior and lower with 2.775M consensus.