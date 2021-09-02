Thermo Fisher nabs $192 million DoD contract for pipette tips
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has been awarded a $192.5M contract from the U.S. Department of Defense ((DoD)) for the domestic production of pipette tips, an instrument used in laboratory and research work to dispense specific amounts of liquid.
- The company has already unveiled its investments aimed at increasing the pipette tip production capacity in support of COVID-19 testing.
- As part of the DoD award, Thermo Fisher (TMO) is set to build an energy-efficient production plant in North Carolina for pipette tip production. The construction is expected to be complete by Q3 2024, and manufacturing is likely to start by Q3 2023, the company said.
- The newest deal won by Thermo Fisher (TMO) from the government follows a federal contract received by the company in May 2020 to supply viral transport media.