F.A.A. investigating Virgin Galactic space flight in July after it went off course - report

Virgin Galactic"s SpaceShipTwo, First Commercial Spacecraft, Unveiled In CA
David McNew/Getty Images News

  • The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) flight with billionaire Richard Branson onboard after it went off course on July 11. Virgin Galactic fell 1.2% in premarket trading.
  • An F.A.A. spokesperson confirmed that Virgin Galactic “deviated from its Air Traffic Control clearance” and that an “investigation is ongoing," the New Yorker first reported yesterday.
  • A Virgin Galactic spokesperson also told the magazine that the space flight operator didn't initially notify the F.A.A. that the spacecraft flew outside its designated airspace for 1 minute and 41 seconds.
  • Virgin Galactic shares have come back to Earth, down more than 45% since the last trading day before its inaugural flight on July 11. The stock plunged 17% the first day of trading after the space flight occurred.
  • Virgin Galactic short interest 15% of float.
  • Earlier this week, Virgin Galactic rallies after Jefferies joins the bull camp with space demand rising.
