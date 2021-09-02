F.A.A. investigating Virgin Galactic space flight in July after it went off course - report
Sep. 02, 2021 8:41 AM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)BORGN, SPACEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor22 Comments
- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) flight with billionaire Richard Branson onboard after it went off course on July 11. Virgin Galactic fell 1.2% in premarket trading.
- An F.A.A. spokesperson confirmed that Virgin Galactic “deviated from its Air Traffic Control clearance” and that an “investigation is ongoing," the New Yorker first reported yesterday.
- A Virgin Galactic spokesperson also told the magazine that the space flight operator didn't initially notify the F.A.A. that the spacecraft flew outside its designated airspace for 1 minute and 41 seconds.
- Virgin Galactic shares have come back to Earth, down more than 45% since the last trading day before its inaugural flight on July 11. The stock plunged 17% the first day of trading after the space flight occurred.
- Virgin Galactic short interest 15% of float.
