Cosmos unit Coinllectibles to auction fusion NFTs on OKEx's platform
Sep. 02, 2021 8:50 AM ETCosmos Group Holdings Inc. (COSG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cosmos Group's (OTCPK:COSG) subsidiary Coinllectibles is collaborating with OKEx to auction the inaugural batch of Fusion NFTs via OKEx's newly established NFT market place.
- The first 3 Fusion NFTs for auction are ceramic artworks.
- The company said the successful bidders for these Fusion NFTs will be among the first in the world to own a collectible that can be put on physical display in the "by invitation only" Coinllectibles Fusion NFT Art Gallery at Hong Kong's Victoria Dockside, when the gallery is launched later this year.
- The owners have the right to take possession of the physical collectibles.
- Toby O'Connor, CEO of Coinllectibles said, "It's definitely a privilege that our first batch of Fusion NFTs is also part of the pioneer cohort of projects launched on OKEx's new NFT marketplace. We are looking forward to even more collaboration as we put more Fusion NFTs up on their platform for sale over the next few months."