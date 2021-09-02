New Jersey Mining seeks shareholder approval for name change and reverse stock split

Sep. 02, 2021 8:53 AM ETIdaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • New Jersey Mining (OTCQB:NJMC) has announced that it will seek shareholder approval for a name change and reverse stock split to meet the share price requirements of the NYSE.
  • After working through a bout of wistful nostalgia the Co. have arrived at the appropriate name to ‘Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.'
  • "To accomplish our up-listing goal, we will undertake a 1 for 14 reverse stock-split. Keep in mind, I am typically not fond of reverse stock splits, however I believe under the right circumstances and timing they can work as a launch pad for the next phase of a company." said NJMC President and CEO John Swallow.
