Arch Therapeutics joins hands with Lovell Government Services to expand distribution
Sep. 02, 2021 9:10 AM ETARTHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA18 Comments
- Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB:ARTH) enters a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Lovell Government Services to support and drive sales through the Veteran’s Affairs hospitals and other governmental medical facilities.
- Lovell Government Services is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business.
- Partnership is intended to result in the inclusion of the company’s AC5 Advanced Wound System on targeted federal supply schedules.
- Simultaneous with this announcement, the company and Buffalo Supply mutually agreed to terminate the existing exclusive distribution agreement entered into last year.
- “Partnering with an SDVOSB, especially one with the reputation of LGS, to drive distribution into the government is intended to provide several strategic advantages, most notably speed to market and enhanced access to multiple government contracting channels. We thank Buffalo Supply for their past support and work done to date. Our new SDVOSB partnership is an exciting next step in our progress, and it represents an important element of our overall commercialization strategy.” stated Dan Yrigoyen, VP of Sales.